The Quarantine Sessions: Central Ohio artist organizes music project across continents

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Even in quarantine, a Central Ohio man is finding a way to connect with friends around the world.

Deane Arnold works as a graphic designer, painter and is perhaps best known for his pumpkin and vegetable carving. The Reynoldsburg artist said his love for music has been one of his greatest means of catharsis since a global pandemic forced much of the world into social isolation.

“It’s been a lifeline,” Arnold said.

In late March, he called on fellow musicians to help with a project.

“I want to record a song with whomever wants to contribute, from wherever you’re currently quarantined,” read a March 22nd Facebook post.

Close to 20 musicians from Ohio to Australia responded with abilities ranging from novice to professional. They agreed to lend singing voices and instrumental accompaniments using everything from guitars and drums to sitars and mellotrons.

“The only rules I had with this is that we all agreed on something, that we were doing it for fun or least willingness, and that no one broke quarantine,” Arnold said.

The group decided to cover “Beware of Darkness,” originally released by George Harrison in 1970. Some contributors recorded tracks in professional-level home studios while others used their cell phones. Arnold incorporated all of them in the final product.

“I had decided early on that if anyone sent me anything, it would be audible in the final mix,” Arnold explained.

He enlisted the help of a childhood friend who now owns an audio mastering and multimedia company to mix the audio. Even Arnold acknowledged he was surprised by how well the final song turned out. He explained the project was mostly a distraction and a way to reconnect.

“It’s not about promotion, it’s not about exposure,” he said. “It’s just about being with friends.”

The group is currently working on another song, along with a video of all of the participants.

You can listen to several versions of “Beware of Darkness” by clicking here.