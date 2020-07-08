The mindy project

News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

RESCUEDohio:

“The Mindy Project: it’s when we try to find a home for this awesome dog!

Mindy is estimated at 7-8 months old. She is sweet and playful, but can be a little shy at first. She loves everyone she meets and loves to play! Mindy doesn’t enjoy being left alone, so she would do best in a home with a dog sibling or a family that is gone often.

Mindy’s favorite things are being with her people, walks, swimming & playing fetch! She is house trained and around 35lbs right now. She is still very puppy-like and will need her family to continue to work with her on training. A fenced in yard would be best. She does not do well in a crate, however she has not been destructive when left out of one.

Mindy’s adoption fee is $300. Meet and greets can be arranged for approved adopters. Apply now at www.rescuedohio.org!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools