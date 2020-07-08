RESCUEDohio:

“The Mindy Project: it’s when we try to find a home for this awesome dog!

Mindy is estimated at 7-8 months old. She is sweet and playful, but can be a little shy at first. She loves everyone she meets and loves to play! Mindy doesn’t enjoy being left alone, so she would do best in a home with a dog sibling or a family that is gone often.

Mindy’s favorite things are being with her people, walks, swimming & playing fetch! She is house trained and around 35lbs right now. She is still very puppy-like and will need her family to continue to work with her on training. A fenced in yard would be best. She does not do well in a crate, however she has not been destructive when left out of one.

Mindy’s adoption fee is $300. Meet and greets can be arranged for approved adopters. Apply now at www.rescuedohio.org!”