TAMPA (WFLA) – It may be time to go back to the stone age!

According to Variety, The Flinstones will be getting a reboot.

The project is currently is in its early stages and will air as a prime-time, animated adult comedy series. Variety says there is no network affiliation yet.

The Flintstones originally ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes on ABC between 1960 and 1966.