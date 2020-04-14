The disadvantage of wearing gloves during the COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans have been urged by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and the CDC to wear masks in public. Some people are taking the extra measure of wearing gloves to protect themselves while they’re out in public.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, the Assistant Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, says wearing gloves could do more harm than good if people aren’t careful.

“If you don’t remove your gloves the right way, you could contaminate things even more,” Dr. Gastaldo said. “The gloves can be doing more spreading then actually protecting.”



Dr. Gastaldo added the virus cannot be absorbed through the skin but rather spreads through coughs, sneezes or by talking with someone up close.

“If you touch the virus and something in the store and you don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you have nothing to worry about,” Dr. Gastaldo explained. “In fact, using gloves could give you a false sense of security.”

Dr. Gastaldo said people can wear gloves but need to wash their hands before putting them on and immediately after taking them on. And don’t forget to throw the gloves away as soon as they come off.