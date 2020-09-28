The Columbus Metropolitan Library opens all locations for browsing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All library locations are open for browsing in Columbus.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library says all 23 locations are open for browsing including other limited services. CML says curbside pickup will also continue.

The library’s services are:

Browse shelves to pick out items in the collection.

Pick up items on hold.

Get Grab & Go Books.

Return items.

Use a computer (60-minute limit).

Print, copy, scan and fax.

Get Job Help at 5 locations Franklinton Branch | 1061 W. Town St. Hilltop Branch | 3658 Soldano Blvd. Karl Road Branch | 5590 Karl Rd. Parsons Branch | 1113 Parsons Ave. Southeast Branch | 3980 S. Hamilton Rd.



Face coverings are required, but not for children five years old and younger, according to CML.