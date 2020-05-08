The city of Canal Winchester closes pool for 2020 season

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Canal Winchester announced that its pool will not be open this season, announced Friday.

Canal Winchester says it decided not to open the pool this 2020 season and will cancel its summer kick-off event, “Music in the Park.”

“It’s hard to think of summer starting without families at the pool or a concert at Stradley Park, but the health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Mayor Mike Ebert. “The pool will be closed this year and we’ll have to postpone some events, and hopefully, we’ll be able to return to normal operations in 2021.”

A press release states the closures are to comply with the governor’s orders and recommendations.

The City of Canal Winchester says to stay informed please visit their site.