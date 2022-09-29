COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Organizations across Columbus are coming together for a day encouraging neighbors to talk about the community.

Started in 2016, The Big Table is coming back on Oct. 6 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. All throughout central Ohio, marked tables will be in public areas, including parks, houses or worship and libraries. Those who sit at the tables might see a change in their community.

“We know that in one neighborhood it resulted in a stop sign being put in on [a] corner that was really bothersome and unsafe to the neighbors,” said Dan Sharpe, Vice President for Community Research and Grants Management at The Columbus Foundation.

Sharpe said programming has also come out of The Big Table, including a summer camp. Organizers said roughly 3,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event, with more than 100 tables appearing around the area.

Learn more about Big Table Day and how to participate here.