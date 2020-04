COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The African American Male Wellness Initiative provided surge relief bags to 1,200 employees at the OSU East Hospital Thursday.

The group states that the surge relief bags were to give support the ‘front-line workers’ combating COVID – 19.

The surge relief bags included items such as:

• Granola Bars

• Trail Mix

• Crackers

• Fruit

• Gatorade

• Gum