Thanksgiving weekend local shopping guide 2019

Posted:

Small Business Saturday shopping guide

Black Friday Local shopping guide

  • Chunky Armadillo
    1-4 pm 30% all apparel
    726 North High Street, Columbus OH 43215
  • Global Gifts
    Opening on Friday at 10 am
    SBS first 20 customers will get a free tote with purchase, and one of those will have
    $20 gift card in-store purchase only.
    682 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43215
  • Happy Go Lucky
    10% off everything on SBS
    964 North High Street Columbus, OH 43201
  • LadyBird
    20% off 11am-7pm
    716 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
  • Madison-USA
    Pre-Black Friday Sale 25% off excluding fall/winter 2019 items
    Saturday/Sunday 40% off
    12-8pm/online
    1219 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43201
  • Rowe
    10% off everything
    718 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43215
  • The Hippie Hut
    10% off Handmade tie-dyes
    10% off all CBD Products
    10% off 5 records or more
    15% off 10 records or more
    Specials run all day! (we will also be running an SBS event from 12-7) Santa will be here!
    1359 N. HIGH ST. COLUMBUS, OHIO
  • The Optical Co.
    10% on Select Eyewear
    870 N High Street Columbus, OH
  • Tigertree
    Free bath bomb or shower steamer with purchase of $10 or more (while supplies last)
    AJ Morgan Sunglasses $5 (typically $18)
    Buy one get one half off on Books, Dish Towels, Oven Mitts, Socks, and Apothecary.
    787 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43215
  • Vamp
    Buy one get one 20% off
    969 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43201
  • Artisan De Luxe
    20% off everything in the store
    761 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
  • Dublin Toy Emporium
    Purchase $100 and get $10 off
    28 N High St., Dublin, OH 43017
  • Urban Baggarie
    Briggs & Riley products, Purchase $250-498 get $50 off, $499 and get up to $100 off (per product)
    1500 Polaris Pkwy, #1008, Columbus, OH 43240
  • Bend Active
    40% off Store & Site-Wide
    Active Dates: Thanksgiving Day 10 am through Tuesday 12/3 11:59 pm
    Code: 40BLACKFRIDAY
    Link: www.bendactive.com/collections/all
    Exclusions: All Collegiate Licensed Apparel, Cannot be applied to past purchases, cannot be combined with other coupons or loyalty rewards.
    Get an additional 10% on specific items and collections (in addition to the sales above) on Saturday through Tuesday, so keep an eye out on our Facebook, Instagram (@bendactive) for updates throughout the holiday season.
    4544 Bridge Park Avenue, Dublin, OH 43017
  • Thread
    Save $25 off every $100 you spend
    Complimentary Holiday Hot Chocolate Bar and gift wrapping 11 am -5 pm Saturday and Sunday
    930 N. High Street, Columbus, OH

