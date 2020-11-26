Thanksgiving Day 2020, a local woman looks out for others, and feeds them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–So many of us are missing our usual big family gatherings for that seemingly endless meal with a ll the fixings. Kelley Lewis just moved into a new house and felt a little out of place as the holiday approached. She wondered if she was feeling out of place, how many others in her neighborhood were stuck at home in need of a good meal? She turned to social media and started cooking.

“This is a family of 4 so we’re doing 4 deviled eggs,” Kelley Lewis, said as she filled the containers with food.

Lewis, her husband and four kids were supposed to move from Bexley to their new Delaware County home a year ago. The year 2020 turned that into a few weeks ago.

“I don’t know any people here, our kids don’t know any people, so this was a way to reach out to people because we moved during the pandemic,” she said.

She saw a Facebook not of a woman asking where she could buy a Thanksgiving meal.

“That kind of planted the seed what if made that offer to other people who were in need of a Thanksgiving meal. As great as buying a meal is, everybody wants a home cooked meal.”

Eventually, 20 families accepted Lewis’ offer to cook. She offered more than turkey and mashed potatoes.

“A 15 item menu and I told people they could pick up to 7 items. So each family has their own customized menu.”

For a week, Lewis took her children to school, came home and started cooking. From 9 AM to 3 AM. People donated about $3,000. The help was more than enough for the supplies. The money also helped provide some extras for a family living out of their car.

Kelley: We had so many donations, we got a cooler.

I asked, “You bought them a cooler?”

Kelley: I bought ’em a cooler.

Lewis accepted some help with the baking.

“a lot of people want some pumpkin pie.”

From Sunday to Wednesday, Lewis packed her car and made deliveries to address across Central Ohio.

“Hi! hello!,” was the greeting at the door of one of her deliveries.

Jenny Hecker has been in the giving spirit. She’s raising her children by herself.

“It means so much to us Kelley, Thank you,” Jenny

smiled.

“You’re welcome.” Kelley, said.

“You’ve been through quite a bit, you donated a kidney, to a family member,” I asked.

“I did on October 1st I was able to give my cousin a kidney,” Jenny said beamingly.

Today, Kelley will get to sit down with her family and take a breath, eat, and smile about Thanksgiving 2020.

“Be reminded of the kindness of people and the outreach of our community and neighbors and knowing that as much as we sometimes feel alone and isolated we are not alone and we are not isolated, and people want to help.”

Lewis explained this year’s opportunity to help others showed her kids how to look out for other people.