Testimony documents unsealed in lawsuit against OSU in Strauss case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a monumental decision on Tuesday, a federal court ruled against Ohio State University to unseal the deposition and the complaint in the lawsuit in which hundreds of men were sexually abused by late Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss.

OSU had been arguing to keep the documents sealed for more than a year.

Strauss was a university-employed physician from 1978 to 1998 who died in 2005.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall spoke to an attorney who is representing nearly 100 of the victims as well as one of the lead plaintiffs, Steven Snyder-Hill.

Snyder-Hill says the ruling means he and the other victims are learning for the first time the extent of the cover up by Ohio State University, including how long university officials knew Strauss was sexually abusing young male students during exams and the measures they took to cover it up.

OSU actively concealed Dr. Strauss’s abuse by not attempting to identify the students Dr. Strauss harmed. Numerous OSU doctors confirmed that OSU took no action to identify the students victimized by Dr. Strauss. This enabled OSU to conceal the extent of Dr. Strauss’s abuse and how the university had enabled his predation. Amended complaint

Ohio State University released the following statement to NBC4:

Since April 2018, Ohio State has led the effort to investigate and expose Richard Strauss’ abuse from decades ago and the university’s failure at the time to prevent it. Dr. Strauss died in 2005. We express our deep regret and apologies to all who experienced Strauss’ abuse. In May 2020, Ohio State finalized a $40.9 million settlement with 162 survivors, and the university remains in active court-directed mediation with the remaining plaintiffs. Since February 2019, Ohio State has been covering the cost of professionally certified counseling services and treatment for anyone affected, as well as reimbursing costs for preexisting counseling and treatment related to Strauss. Much of the information in the recent court filings is covered in the independent Perkins Coie report, which was released in May 2019 and is available online here. Ohio State is a fundamentally different university today and over the past 20 years, has committed substantial resources to prevent and address sexual misconduct. These actions include new policies, programs, staffing and tools throughout the university, including athletics and the medical center. They are summarized here. Chris Davey, Interim Vice President for University Communications at The Ohio State University

Two months ago, Ohio State University announced it reached a $40.9 million settlement with 162 survivors in the Richard Strauss sexual abuse case.

According to a release from OSU, the settlement was reached in 12 lawsuits related to sexual abuse by Strauss.

One week ago, the State Medical Board of Ohio provided an update on where they are in terms of implementing recommendations set forth by a task force Governor Mike DeWine put together to look into how the Dr. Richard Strauss investigation was handled.