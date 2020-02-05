Terrifying Attack: Woman Set On Fire

Breaking News
(WITN/NBC News)  A man is facing charges including attempted murder and malicious maiming after setting a woman on fire as she sat in her car on a Kinston, North Carolina street.

Venice Taylor, 41, of Jacksonville, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, hours after the attack on 24-year-old Khloe McNeal.

Investigators say Taylor also attempted to burn down his mother’s home just before the attack.

McNeal was stopped in her car on East Street in Kinston shortly before 11:00 a.m. Monday when police said Taylor approached her.

They say Taylor drove up in another car, dowsed McNeal with a flammable liquid and then set her on fire.

Read more at WITN.

