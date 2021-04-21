Teenager Ma’Khia Bryant is 34th person fatally shot by police in Columbus since 2015

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday, is the 34th person to be shot and killed by law enforcement in Ohio’s capital city over the past six years.

NBC4 cross-referenced The Washington Post‘s tracker of fatal police shootings in the United States since 2015 with local media reports and found Bryant is at least the 34th person to be fatally shot by a law enforcement officer within Columbus city limits since the start of 2015.

Below is an interactive map showing the approximate location where each person was shot. Click on each symbol for more information:

NBC4 published a previous version of this map after Andre’ Hill, 47, was shot and killed in December by Columbus police officer Adam Coy despite being unarmed.

Columbus police were called to a domestic disturbance late Tuesday afternoon on Legion Lane in east Columbus, where body camera footage shows Bryant in an altercation. When Bryant appears to try to stab another person, an officer shoots her four times.

That officer, who has yet to be named, is no longer on street duty as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into the shooting.

Bryant died at a hospital shortly after jurors in Minnesota convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering unarmed Black man George Floyd, whose death last May sparked nationwide protests.

Protesters in Columbus demonstrated Tuesday night against Bryant’s killing by marching and rallying downtown, including outside police headquarters and the Ohio Statehouse.

Black Lives Matter activists march in solidarity in reaction to the shooting of Makiyah Bryant on April 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter activists confront Columbus Police outside of Columbus Police headquarters during a protest in reaction to the shooting of Makiyah Bryant on April 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

Nygeria Rahmon, 21, of Columbus, Ohio holds her one year old child at a protest outside of the Ohio Statehouse in reaction to the shooting of Makiyah Bryant on April 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

Dejuan Sharp comforts Blue Patterson as they stand in front of the Ohio Statehouse processing the days events towards the end of a protest in reaction to the police shooting of Makiyah Bryant, 16, on April 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 20: Black Lives Matter activists form a line across from a line of police to protest the police shooting of Makiyah Bryant on April 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Police shot and killed Makiyah Bryant, 16 years old, on April 20, 2021 sparking outrage from the community. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter activists march to the Ohio Statehouse in reaction to the police shooting of Makiyah Bryant on April 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

Fatal shooting statistics

The 34 people shot and killed by police in Columbus since 2015 range in age from 13-year-old Tyre King, who police say pulled a BB gun from his waistband when officers tried to arrest him in connection with an armed robbery in 2016, to 64-year-old Abadi Gebregziber, who stabbed to death two people in 2018. The average age was 30 years old.

Bryant is the seventh teenager to be shot and killed by police in Columbus since 2015, and the first since Joseph Jewell, 17, in February 2020. She is one of only three females and the first since Donna Castleberry, 23, in August 2018.

Twenty-three of those shot and killed were Black, 10 were white and one was of Somali descent. Two had signs of mental illness.

All but two were killed by Columbus police or Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies. One was killed by a John Glenn Columbus International Airport officer in 2015, and one by an Ohio State University police officer in 2016.

The chronicling of fatal police shootings is largely left up to media outlets, advocacy organizations and non-governmental researchers because police departments are not required to report fatal shootings. A Post investigation in 2014 found that figures from the FBI, which collects voluntary reports from local police departments, are undercounted by more than half.