Teen shot while walking in west Columbus

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen was shot while walking in west Columbus, Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Police say patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 2600 block of West Broad Street at 2:25 p.m.

According to police reports, a 15-year-old female was walking across the street when she heard a single gunshot and then realized she was struck in her upper arm.

The teen walked herself into the Mount Carmel Franklinton ER and she was later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, where her wound was treated.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2971.

