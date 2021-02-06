Teen shot while walking in SE Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 16-year old girl was shot in the shoulder while walking with her cousin in the area of Lonsdale Rd. and Lonsdale Place N. in SE Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 10:30 Friday night.

The victim told police that she heard several gunshots and began to run. She later realized that she had been shot in the shoulder.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries

Detectives believe an unknown man walking nearby at the time was the intended target.

Police are asking that anyone with information call CPD at 614-645-4141.

