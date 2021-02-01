Teen shot in leg following altercation, car chase in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg after police said a man chased the teen following a dispute at work.

According to Columbus Police, the teenager was driving in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Westerville Road at approximately 12:15 a.m. Monday when a man, identified by police as Diovante Benjamin, 24, of Columbus, started to chase him in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim said he recognized Benjamin from a dispute he had with him at work earlier in the evening.

The teenager told police he heard several shots, four of them hitting his car.

The two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed when they both passed a Columbus Police officer, who saw and heard gunshots coming from Benjamin’s vehicle, police said.

While being pursued by police, Benjamin attempted to flee the scene, but eventually crashed. A brief foot chase followed, with Benjamin being arrested a short time later.

The victim drove himself to Ohio State University Main Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.