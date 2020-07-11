Teen shot during argument in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen was a shot during an altercation in northeast Columbus, Friday evening.

Columbus Police say they responded to a call where a 17-year-old teen was shot during an argument near the 850 block of Gibbard Avenue at 6:42 p.m.

Officers state when they arrived the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to police reports, the victim and suspect, 17, were arguing in the street. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Later that evening, the suspect turned himself in according to CPD.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-4141. The incident is still under investigation.