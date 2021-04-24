Teen shot after standoff with suspect in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year old is recovering after being shot in the foot following an argument where both victim and suspect pointed guns at one another.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane in northeast Columbus on the report of a shooting just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

That’s where they found the teen with non-life-threatening injuries and transported her to Riverside Hospital.

Police say the shooting happened following a prolonged argument when the victim pulled a gun and ordered the suspect to leave. The suspect also produced a gun and fired several times, according to police.

CPD is looking for the suspect who could be charged with felony assault.