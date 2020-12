GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing at the end of November.

Zakai Nii Akwei Brown is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gahanna Police said Zakai has been missing since Monday, Nov. 27. Police believe Zakai is staying with people in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.