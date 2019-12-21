Teen pregnancy prevention gets 10k grant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A grant that will help to educate and inform teens about reproductive health has been awarded to CelebrateOne in partnership with The Columbus Women’s Commission.

Ohio has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the nation, ranging 41 out of 50 in 2018.

It also ranks 23rd out of all 50 states for teenage pregnancies, which contribute to poverty and prematurity — both impact infant mortality.

“Research shows us that teenage pregnancy impacts a woman’s economic security and often sets into motion a cycle of poverty, said First Lady Shannon Ginther, Chair of the Columbus Women’s Commission.

“This grant allows us to provide our youth with key health education information to change this story for teens in Columbus,” Ginther concluded.

The $10,000 grant will be used for a sex education program manager and to collect data, among other tasks.