Teen murder suspect surrenders to Marion police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 17-year old murder suspect turned himself over to police custody Thursday and was transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the teen surrendered himself around 1:45 p.m.

A warrant was issued following the Jan. 18, 2021, shooting on the 120 block of South Seffner Avenue.

Police found 43-year old Ricco D. McGhee seriously injured at the scene.

McGee was transported to Marion General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details of formal court proceedings are expected soon.