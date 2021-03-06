Teen heads to Grant Medical Center, dies from gunshot injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say a 19-year old suffering from gunshot wounds managed to get himself to Grant Medical Center early Saturday morning, but succumbed to his injuries about a half hour later.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at Grant Medical Center. Medical staff was unable to save the man and he was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

CPD is talking to people of interest to try to gather more information on where and why the man was shot.