Teen dies following “accidental” shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are trying determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 19-year old on Saturday afternoon.

Caleb Day was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. from an apparent gunshot wound in East Columbus.

Witnesses at the home on the 3000 block of Bolton Ave. told police that Day was handling a gun when it discharged. However, evidence at the scene contradicted these statements, according to police.

As the investigation continues, Columbus police say it does not appear Day shot himself.