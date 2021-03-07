Teen dies following “accidental” shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are trying determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 19-year old on Saturday afternoon.

Caleb Day was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. from an apparent gunshot wound in East Columbus.

Witnesses at the home on the 3000 block of Bolton Ave. told police that Day was handling a gun when it discharged. However, evidence at the scene contradicted these statements, according to police.

As the investigation continues, Columbus police say it does not appear Day shot himself.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss