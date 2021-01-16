Teen dies after being ejected from car in Perry County

SALT LICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 14-year old who was not wearing a seatbelt has been killed in a Perry County crash.

The accident happened after 5 p.m. on Friday at milepost 5 just outside of Shawnee in Perry County.

The driver of the car, 24-year old Jeffrey R. Hook of Logan, was heading south on SR93 when OSP says he drove off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Both the driver and the right front passenger, 18-year old Isaac R. Hook of Athens, suffered minor injuries. OSP says no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The body of the 14-year old, who had been in the right rear passenger seat when ejected, was transported to Winegardener Funeral Home in New Lexington.

The crash remains under investigation.

