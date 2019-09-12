Teen charged with causing crash in stolen vehicle that killed pedestrian

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teen has been indicted for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after prosecutors say he was driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed, causing the death of a 61-year-old man.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on February 16, 2019, Ramadhan H. Muridi, 16, was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruz, from Lansing, Michigan, recklessly and at a high rate of speed when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

O’Brien states that Muridi failed to stop, even after spike strips were used, and continued to drive recklessly until he crashed on S. Hamilton Road, striking Arthur L. Smith, 61, who was crossing the street at the time.

Muridi and four other juveniles, ranging from ages 12-15, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were apprehended shortly after running from the scene of the crash.

Three months after being struck in the crash, Smith died from the injuries he sustained.

“The tragic death of this pedestrian was the result of this teenager’s excessive speed and reckless driving,” said O’Brien.

On Thursday, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Muridi on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident, two counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, for a total of six counts.

Muridi is scheduled to be arraigned September 13, at 1:30pm.