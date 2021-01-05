Teen, 15, reported missing in Fairfield County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl ran away from home and is now reported missing in Fairfield County.

Brianna Harris is five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair with pink and purple highlights and blue eyes.

Brianna was last seen with black leggings, no shoes, and possibly a grey hooded sweatshirt.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Brianna was upset with a situation with her family and left the home. The sheriff’s office said Brianna got a ride after she left the house with a friend, but jumped out of the vehicle near Shoemaker Road and Dozer Road. This is her last known location.

Anyone with any information regarding Brianna or her whereabouts, contact the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7900 or 800-808-5223.