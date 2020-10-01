TechCred approves skills training funds for Ohio companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s TechCred Program has approved 288 state companies for funds related to skills training.

“Before being elected, Governor DeWine and I promised to create a program to help Ohioans renew their skills and put them on track to a better career,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Tuesday during a COVID-19 pandemic update. “Today, I am excited that we reached our goal of funding over 10,000 upskilling opportunities. When these students complete their certificates, more than 10,000 Ohioans with better skills, earning power, and job security.”

According to a news release, more than 11,000 tech-focused credentials will be earned by Ohio employees.

“The strength of Ohio’s economy hinges on a skilled workforce, and the continued growth of TechCred reinforces that idea,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “It is great to see so many Ohio employers and their workers taking advantage of this program, which will help ensure their success now and in the future.”

The sixth TechCred application period opens today and closes Oct. 30.

