Teacher salaries to increase with approved Olentangy Schools contract

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Teachers with Olentangy Schools will get a 2.5% increase in base salary now that the board of education has approved a one-year contract extension.

The board of education approved the contract extension with the Olentangy Teachers’ Association on Thursday.

The last contract with the OTA, which represents 1,472 school teachers, was in 2018 and helped the district realize health care program savings of more than $9 million, according to a media statement.

“Our teachers have gone above and beyond in serving students this past year,” said Superintendent Mark T. Raiff. “Approving the continuance of the current contract agreement is in the best interest of the district, our valued teachers and the students we serve together.”

The contract will run through June 30, 2022. The previous contract was set to expire on June 30, 2021.