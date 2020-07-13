Tax deadline approaching July 15

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new deadline for tax filing is fast approaching and certified public accountants are in the thick of what some are calling “tax season number two.” The IRS extended the filing deadline to Wednesday, July 15.

“This year definitely has been totally different,” said Lakissha Wilkerson, a certified public account at Diamond Tax Service.

Wilerkson said in addition to preparing clients’ taxes in the past several weeks, she’s also been fielding a torrent of questions about changing financial situations, loans and stimulus checks.

She anticipates this year’s health crisis may complicate next year’s tax season.

COVID-19 health concerns have also forced Wilkerson to adapt the way she conducts business. Walk-in appointments are no longer an option. Instead, she offers remote appointments by phone or video call and holds in-person appointments with a piece of plexiglass separating her from clients.

“It’s been a lot of hindrance for a lot of clients, especially the older clients that need to be able to have that ability to just come and go as they need to,” Wilkerson explained.

Despite the challenges of the health crisis, much of her financial advice has not changed for last-minute tax filing. She still encourages clients to stay organized and double check all information is correct.

“That address, the dependents and make sure you have all of your tax documents, and you should be okay for the filing season,” Wilkerson said.

If your situation meets IRS criteria, you may be able to apply for another tax extension. If granted, you’ll have until October 15 to file.

