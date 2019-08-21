Taser-like device confiscated after altercation at Gahanna Lincoln High School

A school resource officer at Gahanna Lincoln High School confiscated a low voltage taser-like device from students involved in an altercation after school on Tuesday.

The altercation occurred at dismission on Tuesday and involved four students near the main campus bus loop, according to a Gahanna police Facebook post.

A message from our Partners at Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools.Dear GLHS Families, At dismissal this afternoon,… Posted by Gahanna Division of Police on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

No one was injured during the altercation, officials said.

School administrators, School Resource Officers, and Gahanna Police Department Officers responded swiftly and the situation was immediately contained, officials said.

A letter was sent to the families of Gahanna Lincoln High School students.

“Keeping students safe is our top priority, and we share your concerns about disruptive behavior such as this. We will continue to work closely with the Gahanna Police Department in an ongoing investigation,” according to a statement by Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools.

“As always, we are appreciative of our close partnership with the Gahanna Police Department, and we thank you for your continued support.”