Target launching loyalty program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CNN Newsource) — If your Target spending habits are costing you big, the retail chain wants to give you some back. 

Starting next month, you can get 1% back on purchase through the Target Circle loyalty program. 

Target will also give users early access to sales and personalized deals. 

The program will work with the chain’s credit card and will also replace Cartwheel.  

Target Circle is free, and if you already have a Target.com account or a Red Car, you will be automatically enrolled.  

The program officially begins October 6.  

