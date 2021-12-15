COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man they said broke into a southeast Columbus store and stole more than $1,000 in cigarettes.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the United Dairy Farmers store on the 2600 block of Noe Bixby Road.

In addition to the theft, police said the suspect cause more than $1,000 worth of damage to the store’s glass door.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Chilton at 614-645-2066 or email cchilton@columbuspolice.org.

Columbus police are also seeking information on a south Columbus cigarette theft that happened on Nov. 27.

Police said two suspects broke into the BP station on the 4500 block of South High Street at approximately 4 a.m. by throwing a rock through a glass side door.

Police said the two suspects then stole cigarettes.

Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. B. Reid at 614-645-2259 or email breid@columbuspolice.org.