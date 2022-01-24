COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two suspects have been identified in the investigation of a stabbing incident on the Ohio State campus last weekend.

Police confirmed the arrests of 19-year-old Brendon Lytle and 18-year-old Kaleb Frankopoulos.

Lytle was charged with felonious assault while Frankopoulos was charged with tampering with evidence.

The incident early Saturday morning occurred at the Ohio Union South garage with a Buckeye Alert first sent at 2:17 a.m. on a report of a serious assault with a weapon.

Both suspects were arraigned and have preliminary hearings scheduled on Feb. 2.