LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two suspects are dead after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early this morning.

The pursuit started in London and came to a violent ending with an hourslong standoff near the Dayton International Airport.

The access road to the airport was blocked off for hours for the investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) said this is still a very active investigation.

Body camera footage from this incident shows a London Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the van around 1 a.m. The officer had originally stopped the van because it had no tail lights or visible registration.

The people inside the car gave the officer their personal information, but London Police Chief Glenn Nichol said that information was fake.

The officer goes back to his car, then realized that the information was fake, but it was too late. The couple sped away.

The suspects lead the officer to a truck stop off U.S. Route 42. Police say they got out of the car and started running.

Nichol said the officer ran after the suspects and attempted to tase them. The officer then saw the couple pointing a handgun at him. He can be heard in the video screaming, “He’s got a gun in his hand.”

Minutes later, more police and troopers arrived at the truck stop. They tried to get the suspects to come out of the semi-truck they were hiding in. The suspects then took off in the stolen semi-truck with the driver still inside.

They hit a London police cruiser as they drove away, starting their second pursuit.

“There were multiple agencies involved through the three counties. Spike strips were effective in slowing the vehicle down,” Nichol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they came to a stop around 3:30 a.m. on the access road to the Dayton International Airport.

Nathan Dennis, a public information officer for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), said their special response team engaged in hostage negotiations until 7:30 am.

“Troopers decided from the special response team to try to make entry to the truck and remove the hostage,” Dennis said. “As they were making entry to the truck the suspects fired shots at troopers.”

Troopers then fired back, hitting both the suspects. OSHP said both of the suspects, one man and one woman, died at the hospital. Dennis said this serves as another reminder of what a normal traffic stop can turn into.

“There is no normal traffic stop or anything like that. This is why we train the way that we do,” Dennis said.

OSHP has not released the identities of the suspects at this time.

The highway patrol said the driver of the semi has minor injuries. The Ohio BCI is taking the lead on this investigation.