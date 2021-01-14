Suspects charged with hiding, transporting drugs to jail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two suspects arrested in Athens County on a drug investigation tried to hide and transport drugs into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 33 near Nelsonville on Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

A number of people in the car were wanted on warrants, according to authorities, and a K9 search turned up 74 grams of heroin worth around $15,000, plus drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say 44-year old Joshua Azbell of Glouster and 37-year old Fawn Stevers of Nelsonville then attempted to conceal heroin inside body cavities to transport inside the jail.

They were charged with drug trafficking, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, and conveyance into a detention facility.

The driver of the vehicle is 35-year old Joshua Schall of Guysville. He was arrested on five active warrants.

Additional felony charges may be forthcoming, according to authorities.