Suspected fentanyl found after pursuit on 104 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who wouldn’t stop after officers tried to pull him over for a traffic violation was found to have suspected fentanyl in his car.

David Rhoden, 27, was taken into custody today on the 104 ramp in Columbus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to stop a driver this morning for a traffic violation on 104. A slow pursuit ensued, and a deputy performed a pit maneuver to stop the driver who hit the guard rail.

The man was displaying behavior of an OVI driver and he is in custody.

A search of the vehicle produced drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected fentanyl. Charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.