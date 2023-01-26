COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted on felony charges was arrested Thursday morning after an overnight police chase that ended in North Franklinton just before 3 a.m.

Two male suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the chase and said both were taken into custody. One suspect was wanted for an unknown felony charge, according to Columbus Police. The chase involved multiple cruisers from the CPD, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Valleyview police.

According to police at the scene, no one was injured during the pursuit, but they said one Columbus Police cruiser was “slightly damaged.”