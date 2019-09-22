Suspect sought after woman shot inside vehicle in Marion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene generic police_106459

MARION (WCMH) — Marion police are searching for a suspect who fled after shooting a woman on Friday inside a vehicle near the area of McWilliams Court and East Center Street.

Destiny Oney, of Marion, was shot at 5:32 p.m. in the 290 block of East Center Street, Marion police said.

Oney was taken from Marion General to Riverside Hospital.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is believed to be a white male who fled the area on foot, police said.

The suspect, who reportedly has dark hair, was wearing a white hoodie shirt with pastel-colored polka dots and blue jeans.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Marion police is asking anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. They can also call the Marion TIPS Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477) and leave an anonymous tip if they would prefer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools