Suspect sought after woman shot inside vehicle in Marion

MARION (WCMH) — Marion police are searching for a suspect who fled after shooting a woman on Friday inside a vehicle near the area of McWilliams Court and East Center Street.

Destiny Oney, of Marion, was shot at 5:32 p.m. in the 290 block of East Center Street, Marion police said.

Oney was taken from Marion General to Riverside Hospital.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is believed to be a white male who fled the area on foot, police said.

The suspect, who reportedly has dark hair, was wearing a white hoodie shirt with pastel-colored polka dots and blue jeans.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Marion police is asking anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. They can also call the Marion TIPS Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477) and leave an anonymous tip if they would prefer.