Suspect in kidnapping of 1-year-old due in court Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old child Tuesday night is scheduled for his first court hearing Thursday.

William Hannah, 50, is set to be formally arraigned at 9 a.m.

Hannah is accused of getting into a domestic violence incident with the child’s mother, pistol-whipping her, and then leaving the Madison Township home with the child, Soull Minnehan.

Soull was recovered safely. His mother said Wednesday that they are both doing OK following the incident, but declined to appear on camera.

Hannah was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement officials said.

Hannah could face kidnapping, domestic violence, and felonious assault charges, according to an earlier statement from the sheriff’s office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Hannah is not the child’s father.

