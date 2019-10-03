Suspect in disturbing video charged with misdemeanors, also facing animal cruelty charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After posting a disturbing video that’s been viewed thousands of times on the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page, police have arrested 27-year-old Robert Slocum Jr. Police say he is the man seen in the video hitting his young son dozens of times.

Detective Andre Edwards says the public was helpful in identifying Slocum.

“The fact that so many people called in so rapidly, it was incredible. We got the same name every single time. Social media was hitting same name, they were tagging him in some of the posts,” said Det. Edwards. “I couldn’t have asked for a quicker response. It was really good.”

According to police, Slocum hit his three-year-old son dozens of times with an extension cord.

“The video is very disturbing,” said Det. Edwards.

Investigators say before the child was hit outside a local grocery store, Slocum left the young boy alone in the car for about ten minutes while he went into the store with his other kids and their mother. The couple has four kids ranging in ages from two to seven. All of the kids are with child services and right now their mother is not facing any charges.

“The investigation is still going on, but she stood there most of the time the assault was going on, so at this time, we don’t have probable cause to charge her with anything,” Det. Edwards said.

Slocum is being charged with three misdemeanors: domestic violence, assault, and child endangering.

“We don’t have serious physical harm. You need serious physical harm to get the felonies in Columbus, Franklin County,” said Det. Edwards.

NBC4 looked into Slocum’s past. Court records show he was charged with animal cruelty connected to a dog being found in poor living conditions. According to the court documents, the dog was eventually found to be underweight and suffering from an untreated skin infection.