Suspect charged with two robberies against senior citizens in an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Christopher Lee Staton, 39, faces robbery charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing two senior citizens just an hour apart on Thursday.

Police say the first victim, a 70-year old woman, was sitting in her car in a Taco Bell parking lot on Morse Road. Around 5:15 p.m., the suspect allegedly opened the car door and pulled the victim out, throwing her to the ground. Police allege that Staton then drove off in her vehicle.

An hour later, at 6:14 p.m. police say the suspect targeted a 60-year old victim and his wife near a restaurant on Hutchison Ave. The suspect allegedly opened the car door and beat the man about the head. CPD officers saw the suspect running away and were able to catch up and arrest him.

Officers then recovered the stolen vehicle from the previous robbery.

Additional charges may be filed against Staton, according to police.