Survivor of Las Vegas shooting offers support to Dayton survivors

DAYTON (WCMH) — Less than two years ago, Kody Robertson survived the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, in Las Vegas.

“It’s an everyday thing that I think about,” he said Tuesday morning. “There are certain memories that will kind of pop up and come back.”

Robertson awoke, like many across central Ohio, Sunday to news of the nation’s second mass shooting in less than 13 hours. He quickly learned that nine people were killed in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“It’s sad,” he explained. “Unfortunately, we hear about these things every couple of weeks, or every couple of months and to hit in Dayton, it did affect me. I drive through there all the time, with my job. I also coach soccer and we’ve had a couple tournaments down there, a couple streets over.”

Shortly after hearing of the attack, Robertson knew he wanted to help those involved.

On Sunday evening, he was one of the hundreds who attended the vigil in Dayton in honor of those killed. He went with a woman who also survived the Las Vegas attack.

“We wanted to just be any type of help that we could,” said Robertson. “Maybe if there was somebody there that went through something that night that could see us being out there, spreading some kindness and giving out hugs, just being there to help support, maybe that would help them through that night.”

Robertson acknowledges that those who survived the Dayton attack may be impacted by it for months, or even years to come.

“It’s a long road,” he said. “It’s a marathon. It’s not just going to be one day, you’re OK.”

Robertson is encouraging friends and neighbors of those involved to frequently check in on those individuals.

“We have too much evil in this world,” he said. “The only way we can change that is from a grassroots type thing — just being kinder to everybody, sharing more love and more respect for other human beings.”