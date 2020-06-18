Supreme Court ruling on DACA recipients protects some in Columbus for now

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second time in a week, the highest court in the land ruled against the Trump Administration. In a 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court justices blocked Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, albeit on a bit of a technicality.

While the Trump administration provided reasons for its decision to immediately end the program, it did not follow the proper procedures on how to go about eliminating the program.

Not going through the proper motions cost the administration and it has given DACA recipients some breathing room. How much breathing room is anyone’s guess, and some recipients don’t think for a moment that this is the end of the matter.

“I live in the real world, so I know what it’s gonna be like,” said Bishara Alsahouri, a DACA recipient. “The fight is never over.”

Alsahouri and his brother, Nicola, were brought to the United States as children from the Holy Land. They both graduated high school and Bishara received an architecture degree in college while Nicola is currently in pre-med with plans of becoming a surgeon.

Their story is not uncommon as DACA kids have spent the last eight years going to school, becoming professionals and integrating into society and the economy.

Bishara has run a construction site for the past two years and he has dreams of owning his own construction company one day.

But all of that could go away if their legal status is not resolved before DACA is ended.

Their attorney, Gus Shihab, says people cannot forget that DACA is a Band-Aid.

“What needs to be done is something in Congress to permanently resolve this issue,” said Shihab.

He is referring to the Dreamers Act, which has not passed through Congress.

Shihab says he doesn’t know what the hold up is, but he believes political bickering is causing the delay.

Immigration has been a political lightning rod for several presidential cycles now.

According to Claudia de Leon of the Columbus Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, some immigrants are growing tired of being used to secure votes, and she says the risk of harm to the country is great if DACA were to go away now.

“It doesn’t only impact our corporate businesses that have given them professional jobs because a lot of them went into things like medical fields, or they’re engineers now, or maybe they’re insurance agents, lawyers, et cetera,” de Leon said. “When you think about it, it also impacts the families that they’re now providing for.”

Meanwhile, DACA recipients like Bishara Alsahouri just want this to be resolved.

“We’re great professionals. We’re trying to pursue and better the U.S., eventually become U.S. citizens. That’s what we want. That’s why we’re doing what we can for this country, and that’s why we’re still here in this country,” said Alsahouri. “We love this country. We want to keep this country great.”