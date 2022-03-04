High pressure will drift southeast of the region, bringing sunshine and seasonal temperatures, and light winds. Afternoon highs will range into the mid- to upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with a light east breeze. Overnight lows will be milder, only dipping into the mid-30s.

Warmer weather will return this weekend, and highs will reach the upper 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon in a southerly flow, but rain should hold off until after midnight, and then linger on Sunday, as a cold front stalls near the I-71 corridor in the afternoon.

A wave will move along the front Sunday night and Monday, bringing periods of rain, heavy at times, on Monday, with cooler temperatures falling back into the 40s. Seasonably cool weather will prevail next week behind the chilly front.

Forecast

Friday: Mainly sunny, seasonal. High 48

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 36

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer, showers at night. High 69 (36)

Sunday: Showers, mostly cloudy. High 68 (59)

Monday: Rain, heavy at times, cooler. High 48 (44)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 43 (34)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 48 (31)

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers. High 51 (35)