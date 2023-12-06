Behind a clipper system that brought a light wintry mix on Tuesday, dry, chilly air will accompany an area of high pressure. Afternoon temperatures will hover near 40 degrees, with cloudy periods.

High pressure over the Southern states will drift east to the Atlantic Coast later in the week, resulting in winds turning southwesterly, which will introduce a milder pattern, with sunshine Thursday and Friday.

Clouds will return later Friday ahead of low pressure developing in the Mississippi Valley. The storm will lift northeast across Ohio Valley and Great Lakes over the weekend, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions. A steadier, heavier rain is likely Saturday night, tapering off midday on Sunday.

Colder air will be drawn in behind the storm late in the weekend, with a few flurries possible Sunday night. Skies should clear, with seasonably chilly weather to start next week.

snow showers will be drawn in behind the weekend storm heading into early next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds, chilly. High 40

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 32

Thursday: Sunshine, breezy, breezy. High 49

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. High 55 (37)

Saturday: Showers arrive p.m. High 58 (47)

Sunday: Periods of rain, cooler. High 47 (44)

Monday: Windy, colder, stray flurry. High 39 (30)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (29)