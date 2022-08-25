Mainly sunny skies under a broad area of high pressure will continue, with seasonally warm temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity has been in the pleasant range but will gradually increase.

A weak cold front will cross the state early Friday, triggering a few stray showers or storms into the afternoon. Behind the front, the air will become a little less humid, paving the way for a nice late August weekend with mainly sunny skies.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with increasing humidity on Sunday. The next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday with a cold front.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 67

Friday: Partly sunny, few pop-ups. High 86 (66)

Saturday: Clearing, seasonal. High 84 (65)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky. High 88 (66)

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 87 (70)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower. High 85 (71)

Wednesday: Showers linger. High 82 (67)