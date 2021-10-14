Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will give way to significant changes in the weather heading into the weekend.

Low clouds thinned out this afternoon, with temperatures reaching a record high of 86 degrees set back in 1879, a remarkable 20 degrees above average.

The warm southwesterly flow around high pressure over the Southeast has brought a week of summerlike temperatures to Ohio.

Clouds will return tonight as moisture moves northward along and ahead of a frontal system in the Midwest, with a few showers possible toward morning. Temperatures will be mild overnight, only dipping into the upper 60s, setting records for nighttime warmth on Oct. 15.

The strong cold front will slow Friday approaching Ohio as low pressure and the remnants of a Pacific hurricane move northeastward across the Mid-Mississippi and Lower Ohio Valleys to the western Great Lakes. Scattered showers and a few embedded storms will become more numerous across western Ohio by afternoon and spread east toward evening. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will linger Friday night and Saturday morning, until the frontal system moves east later in the day, ushering in much cooler temperatures. Readings on Saturday will struggle to rise above 60 degrees.

Crisp conditions and plenty of sunshine will return Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 60s and morning readings in the 40s.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, near-record warmth. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, gusty storm, humid, heavy rain. High 77

Saturday: Showers early, breezy, much cooler. High 60 (54)

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 64 (44)

Monday: Sunny. High 68 (43)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 71 (45)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 70 (50)