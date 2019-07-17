Summer of Giving: Gladden Community House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two down, two to go. The NBC4 Today Summer of Giving with our friends from Besa is in full swing. This month, we teamed up with the Gladden Community House to help two longtime residents in Franklinton with work they can no longer do themselves.

A team of 20 volunteers trimmed trees, mowed lawns, weeded gardens and cleared debris for neighbors Betty and Elaine.

“It means so much that they take their Saturday morning to come out and to help our seniors.” said Joy Chivers, President & CEO of Gladden Community House.

Each of our Summer of Giving events this year brings a mix of new volunteers and Besa regulars, like Rob Lyons who started volunteering through the Summer of Giving.

“It’s amazing how many different things there are,” said Lyons. “I think that’s what cool about Besa because it’s not just one or two types of things that you can volunteer for.”

Besa Founder Matthew Goldstein is proud that so many people are using Besa as a vehicle to do good in the community .

“They are getting their families involved and they are getting their friends involved. It’s becoming part of their daily life,” said Goldstein.

To learn more about Besa and the Summer of Giving, visit http://www.givebesa.org/