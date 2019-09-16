Summer lingers for at least another week

Good Monday!

Clouds will overspread central Ohio with the passage of a weak cold front and cooler air aloft. The atmosphere is too dry to support any rain beyond an isolated shower in southern Ohio.

Dry soils and normal September ridging (high pressure) will be conducive to drought conditions for the time being, stressing lawns and crops planted late after those excessive spring rains. Even with a rainfall surplus for the year of 6 inches, short-term evaporative losses and shallow root systems caused lawns to turn brown in spots.

Temperatures will reflect summer-like levels all week, with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will approach later on Sunday, with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Mix sun and clouds, warm. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64

Tuesday: Partly sunny. slightly cooler. High 82

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 82 (60)

Thursday: Sunny, warm High 86 (62)

Friday: Sunny, hot. High 87 (64)

Saturday: Sunny, hot. High 89 (66)

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 87 (68)

Have a great week! -Ben