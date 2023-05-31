The warm early summer pattern continues underneath a sprawling upper-level ridge of high pressure over the central and eastern portions of the country, with a gradual increase in humidity.

High pressure over New England will pump warm southerly breezes into Ohio, with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 80s—about 10 degrees above normal. No rain is expected for the start of the Memorial Tournament.

A weak cold front will push south early in the weekend, with some passing clouds but little moisture beyond an isolated shower. Readings will reach 90 degrees Friday and Saturday, then fall back to the 80s starting on Sunday, with further cooling to more seasonal levels early next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Tonight: Clear, mild. Low 64

Thursday: Few clouds. High 89

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 91 (63)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 90 (64)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 88 (64)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 85 (60)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 79 (59)